Update issued by significant Wigan Athletic individual regarding financial situtation

Wigan Athletic have had multiple financial issues over the years, and they could be set for a three-point deduction from their Championship tally after another delay in payment to player and staff wages.

The Latics were in administration for most of the 2020-21 League One season after previous Hong Kong-based owners Next Leader Fund refused to invest the funds that they promised into the Latics, and after nearly a year of trying to find a buyer, the Phoenix 2021 group from Bahrain saved the day.

Led by Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi, Phoenix 2021 led a promotion back to the Championship for Wigan in 2021-22, but there were multiple occasions in 2022 that all is not as it seems when it comes to their finances.

Players were paid late in June and July, with various banking reasons blamed, with the third occasion coming in October, which forced the EFL to hand them a suspended three-point deduction.

That could now come into effect as for a fourth time in less than a year, the wages have not been paid on time and this time liquidity issues have been cited for the delay.

With fears that the points deduction could now come into effect and thus pretty much relegate the Latics to League One, and also the worry of another case of administration again, CEO Mal Brannigan has spoken out about the issues and revealed he is in contact regularly with chairman Talal Al-Hammad to find an answer to the issues.