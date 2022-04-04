Update issued by Derby City Council regarding potential Pride Park purchase

Derby City Council have revealed that they would prefer a consortium or party to purchase both Derby County and Pride Park outright, amid rumours that the Council could buy the stadium and then lease it out.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that there were discussions between Members of Parliament and the Council in regards to a potential deal to buy the Rams’ stadium from disgraced ex-chairman Mel Morris.

They would then let the prospective buyer of County then rent from them if a deal can be agreed – however the Council’s latest statement could put that plan in jeopardy.

Their preference for a complete takeover of the club and stadium by one party overall means that Quantuma could now struggle to find a buyer for County, with a preferred bidder still not been selected despite offers being on the table for over a week.

In their latest statement which came on March 31, Quantuma hinted that some potential bidders were ‘undermining’ the process and that it has caused considerable delays to their plan.

The Verdict

The Council’s potential purchase of Pride Park looked to be a game-changer if it were to happen – but that looks less likely now unless they are just trying to temper enthusiasm.

It would be ideal for any new owner of the Rams to have the stadium in their hands as well, however with the value of the club seemingly not coming down anytime soon, it may be a last resort to have to rent Pride Park.

Now is the time to come together though for all parties to see if a cheaper deal can be done which includes Pride Park – including Mel Morris – because it has been dragged out for far too long.

Derby’s future is in danger if Morris doesn’t think about lessening his demands for Pride Park and he risks putting an entire club out of business if he isn’t open to a cheaper deal.