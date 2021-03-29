Update involving Portsmouth and John Marquis revealed following recent events

Portsmouth may have to wait until later on in the week to find out if their appeal of John Marquis’ red card has been successful or not, with the News reporting that the club are unlikely to find out today.

The former Doncaster Rovers man was sent off at the weekend during his side’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town, with the striker having been adjudged to have gone in with his studs up on the home side’s Harry Chapman in the 68th minute.

Referee Benjamin Speedie had deemed the challenge to be a bout of serious foul play, however Pompey have chosen to appeal the decision, with the South Coast club feeling that it was extremely harsh on Marquis.

Speaking after the game, Pompey boss Danny Cowley had this to say on the incident:

“I was just really surprised by the ref showing a red card, I just didn’t see it as a red card.

“‘I think it was a robust challenge, the ball’s came into John and his touch just got away from him.

“But he’s an honest boy and he just went after the ball. He actually gets his foot to the ball and his foot’s on the floor.

“I felt he was in control, so there was no intention and it wasn’t reckless.”

The League One side are now likely to have to wait until later in the week to find out whether the frontman will be free to play or not, with the result of the decision not expected until then as they gear up to face Rochdale at Fratton Park on Friday.

The Verdict

There’s no doubting that Portsmouth will be keen to hear the result of their appeal over the red card, especially as Marquis has just got back to scoring ways.

He has had an up and down season and Cowley will be aiming to get the best out of him in the run in as they look to secure a play-off spot.

If he is indeed absent for the next few games, Ryan Williams would be the ideal man to step into his role up top and would provide an adequate stand in.

However the club will understandably now wait to take stock of the situation before rushing into any tactical decisions, with the result of the appeal sure to determine a lot.