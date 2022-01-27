Update involving Colwill and Holmes emerges ahead of Huddersfield Town’s clash with Stoke

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has confirmed that whilst Duane Holmes will be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Stoke City, Levi Colwill is set to miss this clash due to injury.

Holmes has now fully recovered after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month and thus is likely to be included in the club’s match-day squad on Friday.

Colwill meanwhile is currently struggling to overcome an issue with his knee which has resulted in him being forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks.

After participating in Huddersfield’s 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers, the centre-back was a notable absentee from their clashes with Burnley, Swansea City and Reading.

Since joining the Terriers on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea, Colwill has featured on 20 occasions for the club in the Championship.

Set to face a Stoke side tomorrow who have lost four of their last five league games, Huddersfield will unquestionably fancy their chances of picking up a positive result at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of the club’s clash with the Potters, Corberan has shared an update on Holmes and Colwill.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Huddersfield’s official Twitter account), Corberan said: “We have the same players as we did against Reading, but we’re going to add Duane Holmes because he’s finished isolation.

“We’re not going to have Levi Colwill.”

Quiz: Have Huddersfield Town signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons? 1 of 20 Arsenal? Yes No

Making reference to Colwill’s issue, Corberan added: “I expect Colwill to be out for the next two to three weeks.

“Every time the doctors put him on the pitch he’s had the same problem in the back of the knee.”

The Verdict

Whilst Huddersfield will be pleased that Holmes is ready to make his return to action, they would have been hoping to turn to Colwill for inspiration in their upcoming fixtures and thus this latest update is a blow.

Holmes has made 24 appearances for the Terriers in all competitions this season and recently scored for the club in their victories over Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

As for Colwill, the defender has managed to illustrate that he is more than capable of competing at this level by averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.06 in the Championship.

Set to be without the 18-year-old on Friday, Huddersfield will need their other players to step up to the mark in this fixture following an uncharacteristically poor defensive display against Reading last weekend.

Huddersfield conceded three goals in this fixture and had to rely on Danny Ward’s brilliance as well as a strike from Daniel Sinani to seal victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.