Update indicates Crystal Palace advantage over Leeds in Huddersfield transfer race

Crystal Palace may reportedly be willing to make an offer that is nearer Huddersfield Town’s £10 million asking price for Lewis O’Brien than Leeds United.

Reports yesterday suggested that the south London club had enquired about O’Brien as they look to beat the Whites to a signing for the second time this summer, having won the race for Conor Gallagher previously.

Leeds have been linked with the 22-year-old throughout the summer but it is said that they’re yet to submit a bid higher than £3 million so far.

Sources have informed Yorkshire Live that Palace may be more willing to submit a bid nearer Huddersfield’s asking price for O’Brien, which is thought to be in the region of £10 million.

Terriers chief executive Mark Devlin has revealed that the Championship club have rejected two bids for the midfielder already this summer.

O’Brien was a key player for Carlos Corberan last season and looks set to play an important role in the heart of midfield this term.

The Verdict

The race for O’Brien seems to be hotting up as we near the end of the transfer window, with Selhurst Park seemingly now his most likely destination should he leave.

Palace’s willingness to pay near the asking price is an advantage and has surely moved them into the lead in the race for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract but the club have a 12-month option, which means they’re in a relatively strong negotiating position.

With that in mind, you feel that it will take an offer close to the £10 million asking price to prize him away from the Terriers before the summer window closes.

Leeds don’t seem to have tabled such a bid yet but perhaps they will as they look to avoid losing a second midfield target to Palace.