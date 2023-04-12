Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn is increasingly unlikely to move to Rangers this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Canaries are reportedly asking for between £8-£10 million for their goalkeeper, which could price Rangers out of a deal.

Gunn started his career at Carrow Road and returned to the club in June 2021 from Southampton, but initially struggled to force his way into the starting line-up, with Tim Krul remaining as first choice.

Krul continued as the club's number one at the start of the season following relegation from the Premier League, but Gunn was handed an opportunity by former manager Dean Smith in October.

Gunn was then dropped by David Wagner following the German's appointment in January, but he reverted back to Gunn just three games into his tenure.

The 27-year-old has retained his place between the sticks since then and was rewarded for his form with a call-up to the Scotland squad after switching international allegiances, keeping two clean sheets in his first two appearances for Steve Clarke's side during the recent international break.

What is the latest on Angus Gunn to Rangers?

The Gers' interest in Gunn was first revealed by The Scottish Sun in February, with a report from Football Insider then claiming that the Scottish giants were "well placed" to secure a deal for Gunn due to their good relationship with the Canaries which saw Todd Cantwell move to Ibrox in January.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is an admirer of Gunn having signed him for Southampton in July 2018, while manager Michael Beale has confirmed he wants to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer with Allan McGregor likely to retire.

Gunn is under contract at Carrow Road until 2025 and at this point, a move north of the border seems unlikely with the Canaries demanding a significant fee for his services.

Should Norwich City sell Angus Gunn?

Norwich should do everything they can to keep Gunn at the club this summer.

Wagner initially seemed unconvinced by Gunn following his arrival but he has more than repaid the 51-year-old's faith and his profile is growing after his recent international appearances.

The Canaries would be unlikely to find a replacement of Gunn's quality and they are right to value him so highly.

However, if they were to receive an offer that meets or exceeds their asking price, it may be too difficult to turn down, particularly as the squad needs investment in other areas with the likes of Teemu Pukki departing this summer.