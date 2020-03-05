Update: How is Sam Field getting on at Charlton away from West Brom?

Sam Field has endured a tough loan spell at Charlton Athletic throughout the current campaign.

The midfielder has been troubled with off-the-pitch problems in terms of ongoing injuries and when he is fit, he is often met with a place on the substitute’s bench.

Field has started just five games in the current season and the 21-year-old’s development has somewhat stagnated during his time at the Addicks.

He first picked up a knee injury in the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City back in October, but managed to recover and he even returned to the bench earlier in February for the games against Barnsley and Stoke City.

Now, it appears as though he’s suffered another setback and Charlton manager Lee Bowyer confirmed that the player has played his last game for the club.

Season ending injuries seem to have become a normality for Charlton loanees, with Jonathan Leko having also been sent back to West Brom after experiencing a bad injury for the Addicks.

The lack of squad depth has seemingly put Charlton in a sticky situation heading into their final ten games of the Championship season.

Bowyer’s side are just one point off the drop and have a massive clash on Saturday when they take on one of the sides below them in Middlesbrough.

Field won’t be a part of the all important run-in, and during his time at the Addicks he made nine appearances and will hope that next season he can play some more football on a regular basis.