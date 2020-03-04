Update: How is Moritz Bauer getting on at Celtic away from Stoke?

Celtic full-back Moritz Bauer has found playing time hard to come by of late at Celtic, and his future is now uncertain.

Having arrived at Stoke City in January 2018, Bauer failed to make a solid impression at the Bet365 stadium – joining the Potters when they were struggling in the Premier League.

Making 18 appearances in the second half of the 2017/2018 season, the defender could not help the club from suffering relegation to the Championship – and his eventual lack of playing time.

A drop in league saw Bauer lose his place in the Stoke first team, making just eight appearances in the following season and appearing once for Stoke’s U23 side.

Having seen his future at Stoke slowly diminish, Bauer agreed a deal to head out on loan with Celtic last summer, and he has since featured sparingly for Neil Lennon’s side.

Six starts and three substitute appearances for the Scottish Premier League leaders has seen Bauer struggle to get past the likes of Jeremie Frimpong in the right back role.

Having seen Frimpong suffer an injury over February, Bauer was expected to play a part for Lennon’s side – but the youngster failed to make the most of his chance and has not appeared since the 9th of February tie with Clyde.

The Austrian international will return to the Bet365 stadium this summer, but it is expected any chance of featuring for Michael O’Neill’s side has now ended.