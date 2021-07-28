Update hints at fresh hope for Nottingham Forest in striker pursuit

Nottingham Forest loan offer for Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic is still on the table despite seeing a bid including an option to buy rejected last week, according to Croatian outlet Sportske.

By the Reds’ own usual standards, it has been a very quiet transfer window so far but you’d expect to see Chris Hughton add to his squad in the coming weeks and new CEO Dane Murphy prove his worth.

It seems one area that Hughton is looking to bolster is his forward line, with Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor combining for just 11 goals last term.

Sportske reported last week that the Reds had seen a loan offer for the Kulenovic, which included an option to buy him for a seven-figure fee, rejected as the forward didn’t want to move to the City Ground.

However, the Croatian outlet has now indicated that Forest’s loan offer is still on the table with 21-year-old assessing what his next move will be.

It is understood that the Championship club have been tracking the striker for three years.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Dinamo Zagreb academy but has struggled to force his way into the first team, making just 19 appearances for the club, and spent last season on loan with fellow Croatian top tier side HNK Rijeka, scoring eight times and adding six assists.

The Verdict

This update appears to offer Forest fresh hope as it seems their chances signing Kulenovic are not dead just yet, with their loan offer still on the table.

Grabban and Taylor have proven their quality in the Championship in the past but after last season, you feel it would be a mistake for Hughton not to look to add to his striking options.

If they can land him, the 21-year-old could bring some additional firepower and may well be hungry to prove himself in English football.