Update gives contrasting view on Birmingham manager role snub

Birmingham City travel to Stoke City this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to get themselves a big three points down near the bottom of the table.

The Blues have never been seen as relegation candidates this year with the number of sides below them but poor form since the restart has seen them edge nearer the fight below them.

Indeed, a loss to Stoke would start to see panic increase and fans will be hoping their players can step after clearly losing a bit of edge under Pep Clotet, with the Spaniard leaving earlier than planned.

Steve Spooner and Craig Gardner will be in charge for the weekend, then, but We Are Birmingham had claimed that Lee Carsley turned down the opportunity to take the reins first of all.

Since, though, Tom Ross has suggested that that is perhaps inaccurate with him saying that, having spoken to the man himself, such an offer was not made:

Not sure where this came from but it is not true i have sponen to Lee — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) July 9, 2020

The Verdict

Carsley has been in charge of the club before, of course, and is associated with the Blues a fair deal but, by the look of things, he wasn’t approached here.

Either way, it’s Spooner and Gardner in charge this weekend and they’ll be eager to get a result at Stoke.