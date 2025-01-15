West Bromwich Albion are reportedly not planning further talks with Rene Hake as their search continues for a new manager.

According to Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, the Baggies are not expected to discuss terms with the Dutchman after a breakdown in negotiations with Raphael Wicky.

Albion are looking for a replacement for Carlos Corberan, who departed at the end of December following an agreement with Spanish side Valencia.

West Brom will be looking to appoint someone who can continue the team’s push for a play-off place, with the team currently in the mix for a top-six finish.

West Brom, Rene Hake latest

It is understood that Hake will not consider discussions over potentially taking charge at West Brom after talks with Wicky broke down earlier this week.

It was originally reported by John Percy that a disagreement over backroom staff led to a breakdown in negotiations between the two parties.

While Hake was seen as a leading contender alongside Wicky, he is now out of the running despite the latter now also out of the frame for the position.

It is believed that the 53-year-old has interest from clubs in Europe, and has potentially already moved on after being overlooked in favour of Wicky.

Hake is currently out of work but has coaching experience that includes being manager at Go Ahead Eagles and FC Twente, as well as being an assistant at Manchester United.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed Corberan’s replacement at this stage, with the search ongoing.

West Brom league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 +29 53 2 Burnley 26 +22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4 Sunderland 26 +17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 +11 41 6 West Brom 26 +11 40 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Losing Corberan midway through the campaign was a blow for Albion given he was overseeing a top-six battle, having guided the team to fifth in the table last year as well.

West Brom are currently sixth in the standings after 26 games, although they could drop to seventh this evening if Blackburn Rovers win their fixture against Portsmouth.

The Baggies have earned 40 points from 26 matches, and are 12 points behind the automatic promotion places.

Next up for the Midlands outfit is a home clash with Stoke City on 18 January.

West Brom manager search is dragging on

Hake has seemingly moved on after being snubbed in favour of Wicky, which is the risk clubs take when they make an approach for their primary candidate.

But this search can’t be let drag on too much longer because the games are going to come thick and fast again after the FA Cup weekend.

The team is in a healthy spot, and it shouldn’t be too difficult to attract coaches given their potential.

But the longer this goes on, the longer the club are under threat of their season drifting away, especially as they are burning through days in the January window too.