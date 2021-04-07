Update given on talk of key Bristol City figure switching to Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town’s new owners could lead to a shake-up at Bristol City in the near future, with the Tractor Boys potentially eyeing one of the Robins’ board members.

A few weeks of speculation came to a conclusion earlier on Wednesday as it was announced that Ipswich owner Marcus Evans was to relinquish his majority stake in the club, with Gamechanger 20 Ltd coming in at the wheel at the Portman Road outfit.

They are looking for a CEO at the moment, then, and in a Q&A for Bristol Live, City reporter Gregor MacGregor revealed that Robins man Mark Ashton could well be in the frame.

He replied, when asked whether it was a possible switch that could happen:

“We think there’s a decent chance. Obviously, Ipswich Town have now confirmed their takeover and said that they want to appoint a UK-based CEO. We understand that Mark Ashton is a wanted man, on the radar of several clubs, and we believe that he has been of interest to the Gamechanger 20 Ltd group.

“Ashton previously worked with Mike O’Leary – the new chairman of Ipswich Town – at West Brom, so there is an established relationship there. And one source has suggested to us that Ashton may switch job at the end of the season.

“We await clarification on this. It’s one we’re chasing with the club, for sure.”

The Verdict

Ashton has been part of the Robins during a decent period of improvement in terms of off-field matters like infrastructure.

Of course, he’d like to have been part of helping see the club into the Premier League but with that set to not happen this season, he may well bow out before then.

It’s apparent he already has a relationship with those now at Ipswich and if he is looking for a new challenge switching the southwest for Suffolk could be what he opts to do.