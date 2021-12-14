Update given on Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of keeping popular player

Theo Corbeanu is proving a popular member of the Sheffield Wednesday squad, with him currently on loan at the League One side from Premier League outfit Wolves.

The youngster appears to be enjoying his time under Darren Moore at Hillsborough, and is one of several loan players currently helping the Owls with their challenge of winning promotion from the third tier, with them on an impressive unbeaten run.

Naturally, talk will increase concerning the potential for Corbeanu and the other loan players to remain at the club past their current deals, and Dom Howson has provided an update in terms of that via a Q&A with Owls fans for Yorkshire Live.:

“He is a highly-rated at Wolves. There was some talk before the start of the season of him being in and around the first-team set-up this term. I personally believe Wednesday would have to get promoted to stand any chance of bringing him back on loan again next year. I would have thought Wolves may want to see if Corbeanu can make an impact in the Championship before giving him a run in the Premier League. It’s a huge, huge step up.”

The Verdict

It’s a good point to consider that Wolves may want to expose him to Championship football next season before he has a stab at the Premier League, and Wednesday may be able to offer him just that.

In an ideal world for the Owls, they’ll be back in the Championship next year and able to help develop Corbeanu even further, with Wolves surely keen to see him remain at a club that is going to really help him along.

The Owls, though, need to achieve a promotion first before they can think about that.

