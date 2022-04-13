Update given on Sheffield Wednesday transfer links to League One player

Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has revealed that there is currently nothing concrete in the links being written about the club and an apparent interest in Gillingham defender Jack Tucker.

The Owls are looking to seal promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs this season and if they can do that they will naturally be looking to try and strengthen their side.

The transfer rumour mill is starting to turn ever so slightly quicker, then, and Wednesday have been touted as a club potentially interested in Tucker.

However, Howson has revealed in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live that there is currently nothing substantial in the talk:

“I have seen the link to Jack Tucker. Not heard anything concrete yet to suggest Wednesday are in for him. His Gillingham contract runs out in the summer. He has been a consistent performer for them. He is only 22 and has already made 100 appearances in his career. The pedigree is there. Centre-back is a position Wednesday will have to strengthen in the summer. Dean, Storey and Gibson are all on loan and it remains to be seen whether Dunkley will be offered a new deal. I’m sure Wednesday have already identified a number of potential transfer targets.”

The Verdict

Tucker is a very good player and he has done well to stand out despite the struggles that Gillingham have had this season.

Certainly, he is a player you can see playing higher up in the future and that could be where the Owls come in.

At the moment, though, there appears nothing firm to go on and so we’ll just have to wait and see what develops.

