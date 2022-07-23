Update given on Sheffield Wednesday contract talks

Talks with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Sheffield Wednesday are ongoing over a new contract as per Owls reporter Dom Howson.

The Hillsborough club is aiming for a big season this year in Sky Bet League One and many see them as potential favourites for the title in the third tier, with them looking to use the disappointment of last season as inspiration for this one.

Indeed, they’ve also made some good signings so far in the summer transfer window with Darren Moore eager to bolster up his squad, whilst there are also talks ongoing to sign up players already at the club onto new deals.

Dele-Bashiru is one such example of that, with Dom Howson having this to say during an online fan Q&A with Yorkshire Live:

“As for Dele-Bashiru, talks are ongoing over a new contract. It is a big year for FDB. He needs to try and establish himself as a first team regular.”

The Verdict

You would imagine that this one will get done in good time and then we’ll see what the youngster can do this season coming.

He’s a player with plenty of potential but like all young players he’s also one that needs to bring an extra level of consistency to establish himself in the side, especially at a club with the expectations of Sheffield Wednesday.