Update given on future of West Brom boss Valerien Ismael

The pressure is mounting on West Brom boss Valerien Ismael and he may be looking over his shoulder soon if results carry on – and Mail Online has reported that even some of the players under him aren’t happy with the manager.

The Baggies boss took over at the beginning of the season after a stunning season at Barnsley. After a surprise run to the play-offs and a dynamic style of play, the boss was handed the main job at West Brom in their bid to try and get back into the Premier League.

It looked like he would have the capabilities to as well, especially considering the merit he had from the job at Oakwell. Whilst the side have been nestled in the top six for most of the season though, he hasn’t managed to impress the club’s fanbase recently and there is growing pressure on his position.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Saido Berahino? Yes No

There are some sections of the support calling for his head now – and these shouts will only be fuelled by this latest report that suggests even some of the players at the Hawthorns don’t believe in the boss anymore.

If the players aren’t believing in the manager, then it might lead to them not playing for him – and that could ultimately leave the club flailing to even claim a play-off place.

If they drop out of the top six, it would be a huge blow to the Baggies – and with Ismael failing to get his side performing or picking up points, there now appears to be every chance that if he doesn’t pick up results soon, then he could be out of a job.

The Verdict

Valerien Ismael looked like he was well capable of producing the goods at Championship level, especially considering the fantastic work that he did at Barnsley last year.

If you look at where the side are languishing now, it goes to show how well the manager did during his time at Oakwell. However, he and West Brom just haven’t clicked since he took over and the fans have already seemingly lost a lot of faith in him because of his style of play and lack of points.

While the Baggies certainly aren’t doing as badly as the Tykes, they would arguably expect to be in a better position than they are now. Instead, they could soon be clinging onto a top six spot rather than looking for an automatic spot and that’s far from what they wanted or expected under Ismael.

After another loss to Preston in midweek, it appears as though the tide of change could soon be swept in at the Hawthorns and if the players aren’t prepared to play for Ismael, then it could mean results end up worse and not better.