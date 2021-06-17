Update given on Fratton Park redevelopment by Portsmouth CEO

Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has offered an update on the planned redevelopment works at Fratton Park with capacity set to drop for next season whilst it is carried out.

Cullen has been speaking to the press today to offer some insight on plans for Pompey for the future as the club looks to challenge for the play-offs and promotion again next season in Sky Bet League One.

Indeed, they’ll be eager to have their fans back at Fratton Park for 2021/22 to really roar them on but whilst works are carried out on the ground capacity is set to drop.

Cullen revealed as such in speaking to Portsmouth reporter Andrew Moon, whilst he also said further investment would be needed before a full redevelopment of the ground can take place:

