Update given on EFL’s test on Charlton ownership

Conversing with a fan on Twitter, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Charlton Athletic’s ownership remains ongoing with the EFL after a lack of updates in the last few weeks.

The club has got another set of new faces in the boardroom after Paul Elliott and co. took over from Matt Southall and Tahnoon Nimer and fans are hoping that a period of stability is on the way.

Indeed, things so far have been fairly calm but supporters of the club are all too aware of how things can go wrong and, as yet, there has been no confirmation from the EFL that the new owners have passed their ownership tests.

A fan got in touch with Nixon to ask the latest, and the response suggests that there’s nothing to worry about just yet:

The Verdict

Charlton fans are going to be on edge with every bit of ownership news at the moment, given what has gone before in recent years.

There is hope that this latest group in charge of the club has the Addicks’ best interests at heart, though, and confirmation of them passing these EFL tests will aid that feeling.

Until that happens, though, it’s another waiting game.