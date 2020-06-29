Update given on Charlton ownership as new faces are spotted at Valley v QPR

Charlton Athletic have made a promising start to the Sky Bet Championship mini-season with them winning both their games so far by a 1-0 scoreline.

Beating Hull City first of all was crucial and at the weekend just gone they edged out QPR via a goal from Darren Pratley.

It was a performance to be pleased with and, watching on, it looked as though some of the people involved in the club’s latest takeover were in attendance.

Mohamed El Kashashy – an Egyptian banker – is thought to be among the group and it also appeared that he was at The Valley.

With that in mind, a fan asked Alan Nixon what his role might be at the club and Nixon offered this update, as wages once again need to be paid this week:

Egyptian chap may well get involved. He has some cash. However others are also involved who have yet to identify themselves. Main thing is wages get paid this month again. And EFL talks going on. https://t.co/KrfgTYZPZS — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 29, 2020

The Verdict

Charlton have been taken over, which is positive for Addicks fans, and now they’ll be looking for the people involved to be making themselves known.

Clarity is all Addicks fans want after so much in the way of smoke and mirrors in the boardroom in recent years, and it remains to be seen what is going to happen in terms of that with these new owners.

Wages getting paid is the next task, though, and that should be something that gets done.