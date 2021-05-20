Update given on Aleksandar Mitrovic ahead of summer decision at Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is yet to decide his future for next season and beyond, with him set to take his time over his next chapter and what he wants from it.

The Serbian forward is a Championship master and with Fulham heading to the second tier again for next season the natural conclusion would be that he could help fire them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking once more.

However, with him in and out of the side under Scott Parker at best this season in the top flight, there could well be a chance he looks to move on from Craven Cottage this summer.

As per Dean Jones, though, nothing is concrete in his mind yet and, despite offers coming in for him, he’s going to be thinking things over with it not certain he’ll be leaving:

Mitrovic does have offers coming in for this summer – but that doesn’t mean he’s definitely leaving Fulham — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesSoccer) May 20, 2021

The Verdict

It really does remain to be seen as to what Mitrovic is going to end up doing at Fulham and whether he opts to stay in west London or move away and take on a new challenge.

He’s a player of great quality when it comes to scoring goals in the second tier but perhaps he now fancies a new challenge – we’ll find out soon enough.