Update given concerning potential Watford player exit

Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu has several options available to him to leave Vicarage Road in the final days of the transfer window but as yet it is unclear where exactly he might go, as per the Watford Observer.

The Hornets have started this season well with seven points from their first three games and will be looking to maintain a challenge for the duration of the campaign.

Deulofeu may well not be a part of things, though, with offers available to him from clubs in France, Germany and Russia according to the report.

As yet, no side has really emerged as a front-runner as discussions continue over his future but it does seem as though he is wanting to leave the club and now he just needs to decide where for.

He has just under a week to decide, though, with the transfer window for non-domestic transfers shutting next Monday.

The Verdict

It has perhaps seemed likely for a while that Deulofeu would not be playing for Watford this season and it does seem as though he’ll seal an exit from Vicarage Road in the coming days.

Where he ends up exactly is anyone’s guess at the moment, though, with several offers on the table but none yet at an advanced stage.