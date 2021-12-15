Update given as off-field Derby County discussions continue

Derby County fans are still awaiting positive news in terms of the takeover of the club with the administrators still in charge of running things day to day.

A deadline for the end of January has been set for new owners to be installed and a number of names have been linked with coming in, but we’re still none the wiser as to who will be at the helm.

Chris Kirchner has been particularly vocal in saying he wants to take the club on, whilst former chairman Peter Gadsby has recently been linked, but until something is sorted Derby fans will remain wary and, ultimately, worried about the future of their football club.

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to give this latest update around the club on a meeting that was held at the start of the month:

Derby County. There was a meeting on Dec 1. Probably Zoom. The admin’s proposals have been accepted. But no details released. Comes after the MSD people had a new charge on the whole thing…presumably for their soft loan. Spoke to a few creditors who have had no offer made yet. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 15, 2021

The Verdict

Clearly, there is still a lot that needs working out at Pride Park and, though there remains time to do it, Derby fans will note that they have been under the administrators for a few months now and things do need to start coming along.

The Rams are facing relegation square in the face but worse could follow if things are not sorted off of the pitch and quickly now.

