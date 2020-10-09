Update explains West Ham’s stance as they mull over deal for EFL defender

West Ham have been monitoring Brentford’s Rico Henry but concerns about his height from manager David Moyes may prevent a deal from happening.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best players in his position outside the Premier League following his performances for the Bees and he starred as they reached the play-off final last season.

A failure to win promotion prompted speculation Henry could depart and there had been speculation this summer that the Hammers were one of several in the top-flight keeping checks on the former Walsall man.

However, speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, reliable Twitter user @ExWHUEmployee outlined why a deal seems unlikely due to multiple reasons – including Moyes’ concerns.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if we maybe look at Henry, [Josh] Dasilva or [Said] Benrahma but I think, again, the prices are going to be the key factor.

“I don’t know whether he’ll go for Henry because Moyes, I’ve been told, feels that he is too small – which is a bit random because he’s a left-back, [it doesn’t] really make much difference. I think, also, with [Arthur] Masuaku [playing well] now, I’d be surprised if we went for him.”

The transfer deadline for deals involving EFL clubs is next week.

The verdict

This is quite surprising as whilst Henry isn’t the tallest footballer around, he clearly has a lot of ability.

Plus, as mentioned, left-back isn’t a position where you need height to succeed, particularly as a wing-back in the system that the Hammers play.

So, this is a bit of an odd stance from Moyes but Brentford fans won’t care as long as they can keep Henry for their promotion push.

