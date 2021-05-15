Update explains stance of Derby County duo ahead of uncertain summer

Curtis Davies and Martyn Waghorn are both keen to extend their stay with Derby County, with the pair out of contract in the summer.

Due to the off-field uncertainty surrounding the club, the Rams have not held formal talks with any individuals who are set to see their deals expire in the summer, according to The Athletic.

However, the same report has stated that Davies and Waghorn both want to remain at Pride Park if they are offered suitable terms, with Waghorn building a home in the area, showing how settled he is.

The pair have had mixed campaigns, with injuries restricting Davies’ minutes on the pitch. But, they played a key role in the dramatic final day draw that secured Derby’s place in the Championship next season.

Waghorn scored twice for Wayne Rooney’s side, including the crucial equaliser to make it 3-3, whilst Davies came on as a sub to help ensure the side held on to the point, and he did so playing through the pain barrier.

The duo will be free to negotiate with other clubs if an agreement can’t be reached with Derby.

The verdict

This is encouraging news for Derby, because the club are in a mess right now and they are going to be short on numbers next season if decisive action isn’t taken.

From a football perspective, the pair both have a lot to offer, with Davies’ leadership qualities meaning he is an asset even if he doesn’t play each week.

So, if possible financially, the Rams should look to tie these down on new deals, but there are more pressing issues for the club to sort first.

