Update explains significant action Birmingham City will take to deal with ongoing situation

Birmingham City have asked many players at the club to take a wage deferral of 50% for the next four months as they look to stay on a firm financial footing in the short-term.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claim that a document has been sent out asking players who earn over £6,000 a week to accept half of their wages as the football season comes to a halt.

Those below that threshold will also be asked to take a drop but it won’t be to the same extent. Importantly, the club has plans to pay the players back via four instalments which will begin once the season resumes.

With the English football season postponed until the end of April at the earliest, it was going to be a challenge for clubs to cope, although those lower down the Football League were expected to be hit harder than the likes of Birmingham.

However, the report claims that fellow Championship sides are likely to follow Blues’ lead on this in the coming days and weeks.

Scottish Premiership side Hearts have previously asked for their squad to take 50% cuts, with manager Daniel Stendel agreeing to work without pay.

The verdict

Initially, this news may concern Blues fans, particularly given the history of their owners but realistically it’s a decision that makes sense and you can’t imagine they will be the last to do so.

This situation is seriously going to impact football clubs, so a deferral, which obviously means the players will be paid in the future, would seriously help Birmingham and may not be too big of a hindrance to the players for a few months.

So, it will be interesting to see if the squad accept this and then how many other clubs apply similar measures.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.