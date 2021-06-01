Update explains obstacle preventing Dejphon Chansiri selling Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is asking for too much money for the club which is preventing any potential sale.

Off-field issues have impacted the Owls for some time now, with the team ultimately suffering relegation from the Championship because of a six-point deduction they were hit with.

Further worrying news came last night, as it was claimed the players are preparing to hand in their notice following a failure to be paid on time.

Unsurprisingly, this development has prompted fans to call for Chansiri to go, with supporters livid at the way the club have been run for some time as they now gear up for life in League One.

However, Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that the current owner ‘wants fortunes’ for the club which is why no prospective buyer has come forward.

Whilst it’s not been reported that there is serious interest in the club, Nixon’s comments suggest that enquiries will have been made before parties were priced out by Chansiri.

The Thai businessman bought the club in 2015, with the Owls pushing for promotion after he purchased the club, but the last few years have been tough.

The verdict

This is not the news that Sheffield Wednesday fans would’ve wanted to hear, as comments on social media suggest that many want Chansiri to depart.

That view is understandable, because it has been a tough time for all connected to the Owls, with the threat of action from the players the latest low point.

The update suggests there has been some interest in the club previously, but nothing is imminent so the fans will want to see some positive action from Chansiri in the meantime as they try to win promotion back to the Championship next season.

