Update explains Everton’s stance on potentially turning to Wayne Rooney as new boss

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is on the shortlist to be the next Everton manager after they sacked Rafa Benitez.

The Toffees have had a miserable campaign under the former Liverpool boss and a 2-1 loss at Norwich City yesterday prompted the club to make a change, with the announcement coming today.

Now, attention turns to Benitez’s successor and Sky Sports have revealed that Rooney is in the frame, along with Roberto Martinez, Rudi Garcia, Frank Lampard, Duncan Ferguson and Graham Potter.

The 36-year-old Rams chief has a connection with Everton having come through the ranks at the club and he made over 100 appearances for the club over two spells. And, Rooney has enhanced his reputation as a manager after the fine work he has done with Derby under very challenging circumstances.

His side continued their fine form as they beat Sheffield United yesterday as they try to complete a miraculous escape from relegation after they were hit with a 21 point deduction due to entering administration and further financial problems.

Derby are currently eight points from safety.

Did Derby County do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Win an FA Cup tie. Yes No

The verdict

It’s no real surprise to see Rooney linked with the vacancy because the job he has done with Derby is remarkable when you consider all the problems he has had to deal with.

Of course, his association with Everton and the fact he supported the club as a kid means this is a job that would mean a lot to him.

So, Derby fans will be very worried if this results in a formal approach, although you can’t imagine any would begrudge him the move considering everything he has done for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.