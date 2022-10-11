Update explains current stance of Middlesbrough and West Brom managerial target

Michael Carrick does not feel it’s the right time to return to football after holding talks with Middlesbrough, which will seemingly rule him out of the running for the West Brom job as well.

The former Manchester United player hasn’t worked for the past few years since leaving a coaching role at Old Trafford that also included a brief spell in caretaker charge.

However, Boro had hoped to name Carrick as Chris Wilder’s successor and held talks with him today about the vacancy.

But, it has since been revealed that the 41-year-old is unlikely to take the job as the BBC explained he is having doubts about whether it’s the correct time to take his first managerial role.

Therefore, it would also seem to mean that Carrick won’t be taking the West Brom job either, as it had been thought that he was on their radar as Albion begin their search for a new boss following Steve Bruce’s sacking on Monday.

Leo Percovich remains in charge of Boro as they prepare for the weekend game against Blackburn Rovers.

The verdict

This was surprising at it had seemed that Carrick was the first choice for Boro and it would have been a fantastic opportunity for him at a good club that have a good squad.

But, it’s Carrick’s choice and you ultimately have to respect his decision and he obviously feels he’s not yet ready.

It will be interesting to see who Boro and Albion appoint, as you can be sure that there are similar names on both shortlists.

