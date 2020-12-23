Update explains current situation involving Nottingham Forest target ahead of transfer window

Sam Allardyce’s appointment at West Brom doesn’t appear to have changed the fact that Kamil Grosicki will be allowed to leave The Hawthorns in January, with Nottingham Forest still keen on the wide man.

The Polish international came within one minute of joining the Reds in the summer, but the deal ultimately wasn’t completed in time. So, he remained at Albion, although Grosicki has featured in just one league game this season – as a sub.

Therefore, a switch in the New Year seemed inevitable, yet with Allardyce replacing Slaven Bilic last week, it’s a new start for the Baggies squad to try and impress.

However, according to The Athletic, it’s ‘unlikely to drastically change’ the prospect of Grosicki leaving in January, whilst the update confirms Forest will try to bring the winger to the City Ground once again.

Chris Hughton is desperate to secure reinforcements to help his Forest squad climb the table. They are currently one point clear of the relegation zone, as we approach the halfway mark in the campaign.

The verdict

In truth, this isn’t really too much of a surprise. Grosicki isn’t an an unknown quantity, so Allardyce will have his thoughts about the player, and he didn’t bring him on against Aston Villa last time out.

Of course, things can change quickly in football, and if he does well from the bench it could scupper a January move.

So, you can’t say anything for certain, but it does appear as though Grosicki will finally join Forest when the window opens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.