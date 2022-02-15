Update explains absence of Sheffield United player from Hull City clash

Sheffield United are without Jayden Bogle for tonight’s game against Hull City after he picked up a ‘minor knee injury’.

Jayden Bogle is missing for #sufc tonight because of a minor knee injury. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) February 15, 2022

The 21-year-old hasn’t always been a regular for the Blades but he had forced his way into Paul Heckingbottom’s plans in recent weeks and responded by putting in some excellent performances.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see Bogle wasn’t in the XI for the visit of the Tigers, or even on the bench.

Whilst Heckingbottom hadn’t mentioned an issue for the former Derby County player, reporter Andy Giddings revealed that a slight problem with his knee will mean Bogle watched on tonight.

It’s unclear as to when the right wing-back will return, although it’s clearly not serious. However, the Blades are ready to embark on a very busy period, with three fixtures left this month after tonight’s clash with Hull.

Bogle has featured 18 times in the league for the Yorkshire outfit this season, scoring three goals.

The verdict

Firstly, even though the injury doesn’t seem serious, it’s a big blow for Bogle as he had been hugely influential in recent weeks and seemed to be enjoying his football.

But, it is an area of the pitch that the Blades don’t really have any worries about, as they have just moved George Baldock back to his preferred position of right wing-back.

He is a proven performer at this level and will hope to help Sheffield United to three points as they look to continue their good run.

