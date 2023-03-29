The race to sign Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is continuing to heat up, with several Premier League clubs considering they 24-year-old as an option when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

Netting 18 Championship goals thus far this season, which has him sitting in second place in the goalscoring charts in the division, the Swedish striker has shown higher-level ability on a consistent basis throughout this campaign thus far.

As per a line from journalist Pete O'Rourke's latest Football Insider column, the Sky Blues are resigned to losing the prolific forward in the summer if they are unable to secure promotion to the Premier League themselves.

The Midlands outfit have been trying to strike a new agreement with Gyokeres who is set to see his current deal expire in the summer of 2024.

Coventry are currently three points outside of the Championship play-off positions and will be striving to pounce on any slip-up from the current occupiers of top-six positions, although the top three are seemingly out of reach at this stage.

The latest update regarding the striker's situation at the CBS Arena, from Football Insider, is that West Ham are reportedly "well-placed to offer Gyokeres the best financial package if they avoid relegation to the Championship."

The report includes that Leeds United, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Fulham, all remain in pursuit of the Swedish forward and the Sky Blues will be hoping that the level of interest will continue to drive his price higher.

The verdict

Gyokeres has been fantastic this season, building on what was a strong campaign last time out and reaching a level where the level of interest in him is no real surprise.

At this point, promotion to the Premier League is likely to be the only avenue for the Sky Blues to keep hold of him, but whilst losing Gyokeres will naturally be a big blow, the fee generated for his potential departure would help the Championship club strengthen multiple areas on the pitch.

It is a difficult position for Coventry to be in at the moment, as they run the risk of losing him for a very small, or even no fee if they do not sell him this summer.

West Ham face a real battle to remain in the Premier League this season, which will, of course, impact their chances of landing the 24-year-old, who will be playing Premier League football one way or another.