Ipswich Town are preparing for their Championship return and will subsequently have some big decisions to make over the next few weeks when it comes to player recruitment and when assessing their current squad's readiness for the higher level of football.

Of course, Kieran McKenna will be striving to strengthen the levels of competition all across his squad but that will come to the detriment to several players who are currently on the fringes of things at Portman Road.

One of the players whose future at the Suffolk club is a topic for discussion at the moment is Joe Pigott, who arrived at the Championship-bound club in the summer of 2021, penning down a three-year deal upon arrival.

Does Joe Pigott have a future at Ipswich Town?

When considering his lack of progression at Portman Road, and when combining that with the fact that Ipswich are preparing for life in the higher division, it is hard to envision a scenario where Pigott is fighting for first-team football with the Tractor Boys next season.

He was unable to make much of an impact during his first season with the Suffolk club and he subsequently embarked on a season-long loan move to Portsmouth for the last campaign.

In an update on Pigott's situation at Ipswich, journalist Darren Witcoop has claimed that the newly-promoted Tractor Boys are prepared to allow the forward to leave Portman Road for nothing.

Despite still having another 12 months on his current deal, Ipswich could still rip up his contract as they look to strengthen and best equip themselves for the rigours of being back in the Championship.

What next for Ipswich Town striker Joe Pigott?

Spending last season on loan at Portsmouth, Pigott featured on John Mousinho's wish-list at the start of the summer window.

The Pompey boss told Portsmouth-based outlet, The News in May: "I don’t know what Ipswich’s plans are for Joe next year. I’ve asked him to let us know what that looks like. I don’t know if they want to loan him out or possibly see if there's a permanent deal out there for him.

"But we would be interested in bringing him back and I’ve had a conversation to Joe about that. It’s going to be a case of finances and what he wants to do.

"We really, really value what he did for us this season – and I’ve told him that. I thought he was excellent. When we used him as a nine he did really well, while when needed as a 10 or a wide left – as in the last game of the season – he was brilliant."

However, the same outlet have claimed that the Hampshire club's early forward line recruitment means that Mousinho is not actively seeking any further attackers at this stage.

Pigott is a player that could offer a lot of quality at League One level and could prove to be a shrewd pick-up for mist third-tier outfits who will be ambitious about what the upcoming campaign could possibly hold.