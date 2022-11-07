Update emerges surrounding Birmingham City’s prospective new owners Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez

Prospective new Birmingham City owners Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez are set to meet with an American tycoon in order to aid their bid.

The consortium led by Richardson and Lopez first burst onto the scene as potential new owners of the Championship club during the summer.

According to The Mirror, the pair are set to meet with Michael Fuchs about a possible investment opportunity.

Fuchs is a 62-year old businessman who made his money in real-estate in America.

Richardson and Lopez are aiming to take over the Blues having paid a £1.5 million deposit back in July to the club’s largest shareholder Vong Pech, whose stake amounts to 21.64 per cent.

Their plan involves taking over the whole club over the next two years for £36.5 million.

However, delays have been caused by the EFL’s scrutiny over the finances of the deal, as they look to ensure the safety of the club through this transaction.

The consortium has assured current Birmingham manager John Eustace that his position at the club is safe with the team currently performing well, sitting 11th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

There have been some mixed signals over this bid, with it going quite quiet in recent months bar some infrequent updates.

Some of their proposed plans are good, such as looking to open back up the entirety of St. Andrew’s, with it currently closed in certain sections due to safety fears.

However, ties to a cryptocurrency firm for a potential shirt sponsor will also raise some concerns as well.

This American investment also suggests that the consortium currently does not have the funds to go it alone, which is likely why they have sought out further investment from the likes of Fuchs.