Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is set to leave Watford at the end of the season, as per an update from The Athletic's Adam Leventhal in David Ornstein's column.

The future of the Senegalese international has emerged as a real point of uncertainty during recent transfer windows, however, it has now been reported that Sarr is set to depart the Hertfordshire club when the current Championship campaign comes to an end.

Interestingly, the report states that Sarr will leave regardless of whether or not promotion back to the Premier League is achieved.

Possessing a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2024, the next transfer window represents Watford's last opportunity to generate a handsome fee for a player that cost the Hertfordshire club £30 million.

Manchester United and Liverpool have both shown previous interest in the 25-year-old, whilst Aston Villa pushed hard for a deal last summer in a potential move that was reportedly around the £25 million mark.

The Athletic's report has also revealed that Crystal Palace have kept tabs on the winger over the last few windows as it remains to be seen exactly how much interest he will generate when the summer window opens for business.

Currently suffering from a hamstring issue that has kept him out for the last couple of games, Sarr is set to miss this international break with Senegal in African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The verdict

Sarr has not enjoyed the best of seasons this time around with the Hornets but he is still an undoubted talent who could chaos in the Premier League again.

He is still at an exciting age and there is a possibility that he could be available for a fee that is smaller than what Watford demanded in the summer, something that could open up the possibility of several clubs checking him out.

Of course, they are not restricted to selling using the domestic market and Sarr is a player that could attract interest from other top flights across Europe.

Sarr's departure will likely provide Chris Wilder with funds to address more than one area of the pitch as he looks to stamp his authority on the squad when the summer window comes about.

If the Hornets remain in the Championship, then the fee generated from a potential Sarr departure could go a long way in improving his squad for next season, if he is presented with the vast majority of the fee.