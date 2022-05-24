Update emerges regarding West Ham defender amidst Fulham interest

West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks is set to depart the East London club after missing the deadline to offer him a new deal, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that Fredericks is now free to find a new club for the upcoming campaign, with several clubs, both at home and abroad are interested in securing his services.

One club that are appearing to show lots of interest is Premier League newcomers Fulham, as per a report from the Evening Standard, with this latest Football Insider article also citing the Cottagers’ interest.

The flying right-back joined the Hammers from Fulham back in 2018, going on to feature 77 times for West Ham since, however, he has been confined to just 303 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Fulham will be hoping to build a squad that can survive the top-tier drop, after what was majorly successful 2021/22 campaign.

The verdict

A player with recent Premier League experience, a return for Fredericks could be a very good move from Marco Silva early in this transfer window.

It would appear that both full-back positions could be improved going into their top-tier campaign, with Fredericks proving to be an attack-minded option, who also meets the necessary defensive requirements.

Possessing bags of pace and energy, he is someone who will get up and down the line for the Whites, and whilst Fulham tend to operate with a solid back four, he possesses the flexibility to play as a right-wing-back if Silva decides to switch things up.

A move for Fredericks makes sense, however, this latest report suggests that Fulham will have a battle on their hands to land his signature.