Update emerges regarding West Brom’s stadium, The Hawthorns

Shareholders 4 Albion have confirmed their application to nominate the Hawthorns as an Asset of Community Value.

According to Express & Star, the independent association for minority West Brom Group shareholders have put forward a nomination to protect the club’s home stadium.

The club’s owners have responded to the move positively, releasing a statement in favour of the decision.

There had been concerns that the stadium could be sold off, so this has been done in order to protect against that idea.

The application has been sent to Sandwell Council, with no current plans for the home of Albion since 1900 to be sold.

“West Bromwich Albion welcomes the application for The Hawthorns to become an Asset of Community Value, which will help to secure the future of our historic stadium for generations to come,” said a club spokesperson, via Express & Star.

If land or a building is nominated correctly through this process then the local authority must include that asset on its list, which means any potential future sale must be made aware to the community.

In that instance, the community will then be given six months to raise funds in order to meet the sale price of the asset, with a moratorium placed on any other potential bidders during that period.

This comes off the back of protests against the club’s owners during Tuesday night’s victory over Blackpool in the Championship.

The Verdict

The fans have moved to protect the future of their stadium against an ownership that they are clearly unhappy with.

This does signal a lack of trust in the owners, despite their public insistence that the Hawthorns is not for sale.

The atmosphere around the club has been dire for quite some time now and this feels like another step to show the division between the supporters and the club’s hierarchy.

But Carlos Corberan did earn the first victory of his Baggies tenure midweek, giving the fans something to cheer about on the pitch at last after a difficult start to the season.