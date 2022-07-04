Update emerges regarding Watford’s transfer pursuit of 25-year-old forward

Watford are closing in on sealing a deal for Barcelona forward Rey Manaj, according to a report from Spanish outlet Sport.

The Hornets were initially linked with the 25-year-old last month and are now believed to be on the verge of finalising a deal.

It is understood that Manaj could complete a move to Vicarage Road in the coming days.

Unlike many of the club’s players, Manaj did not attend a medical check-up at Barcelona this morning.

The Albania international spent the previous campaign on loan at Serie A side Spezia.

During this particular stint, the forward managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in 30 league appearances.

Whereas Spezia managed to avoid relegation from Italy’s top-flight division earlier this year, Watford were unable to retain a place in the Premier League as they finished 19th in the standings.

Set to get their season underway at the start of August, the Hornets have already made some significant alterations to their squad.

As well as parting ways with a host of players, Watford bolstered their squad on Saturday by sealing a deal for Vakoun Bayo.

Bayo is set to remain at Vicarage Road until 2027 after signing a five-year deal with the Hornets.

The Verdict

Having already added to his attacking options by swooping for Bayo, Rob Edwards is now seemingly set to add some more firepower to his squad by drafting in Manaj.

When you consider that Manaj has yet to feature in the Championship during his career, it may take him some time to adapt to life in this division.

However, providing that he is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency, there is no reason why the forward cannot go on to make a difference for Watford at this level.

Manaj could help to fill the void left by Cucho Hernandez who joined Columbus Crew after providing seven direct goal contributions for Watford in the top-flight last season.