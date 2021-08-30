Update emerges regarding Watford player’s future amid previous Fulham interest

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is likely to remain at the Premier League club this summer, unless a side makes a significant offer for the 26-year-old, as reported by The Athletic.

Chalobah has not been involved with the first-team squad on match days as of yet, after starting 32 times for The Hornets last time as promotion was achieved.

The versatile 26-year-old has attracted interest from Fulham this summer, as per a report from The Athletic.

Chalobah has just one year left remaining on his current contract, meaning that if he stays, he would be allowed to speak to other clubs from January onwards.

Making 127 appearances for Watford since his 2017 debut, the Sierra Leone-born midfielder has been a regular for the Hertfordshire club.

It is expected that if Chalobah does depart, then The Hornets may still add to their squad before Tuesday’s deadline.

The Verdict

Chalobah seemingly has little left to play for at Watford, as it appears that his opportunities for first-team football with The Hornets have diminished.

It would be ideal for the midfielder to make a move to the top end of the Championship, but if finances stand in his way, then it can be a deal that can be discussed in early January.

During that time Chalobah could pave a way back into the team, although, top-quality midfield reinforcements have already been added, which will perhaps hinder his progress.

Chalobah has proved to be an excellent player at second-tier level, and a player that the promotion-chasing Championship clubs should be keeping an eye on, despite this latest update.

