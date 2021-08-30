Update emerges regarding Watford player’s future amid Bournemouth interest

Watford’s Domingos Quina is likely to push for a move ahead of the transfer window slamming shut tomorrow evening, as per a report from The Athletic.

The report states that the 21-year-old has attracted the interest of many potential suitors, with Bournemouth being the only to be named, as they remain keen to strike a deal.

The Cherries’ interest first surfaced from a report from the Watford Observer two weeks ago, but nothing more has advanced from that point on.

Quina has one year left on his current contract, meaning if no deal goes through before Tuesday 11pm, he will be available to start talking to clubs regarding a free move in January.

Graduating through the academy at West Ham United, Quina made the move to Hertfordshire in 2018 and has proceeded to feature just shy of 40 times.

The young midfielder played 14 games for The Hornets last season, before joining Granada for the second half of the campaign.

The verdict

Quina is a player who still holds a lot of potential and could certainly grow into a Premier League player with Watford.

However, he has not featured in the squad for any of the club’s opening three games, suggesting he is not part of Xisco Munoz’s plans – for now anyway.

At 21, Quina will be at a stage in his career where he will want to be playing consistently at first-team level, and it remains to be seen if that is how Scott Parker would view him.

The attack-minded midfielder has the ability to play at the top end of the Championship.

