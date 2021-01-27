Update emerges regarding the situation with Wigan Athletic and a potential takeover

Wigan Athletic are once again wanted by an international consortium, just a month after a bid from Spaniard Felipe Moreno fell through, per Alan Nixon of The Sun.

Moreno – owner of Spanish club Leganes – looked all set to be the new owner of the Latics following months of negotiations.

However at the last minute, Moreno reduced his bid by 50% and his new offer would have meant that Wigan would’ve had 15 points deducted from the League One tally, meaning relegation to the fourth tier of English football would’ve been a near-certainty.

It meant that the club was back on the market some six months after they went into administration in the first place.

And the latest update from Paul Stanley and Gerald Krasner last week was that four out of 14 interested parties had supplied proof of funding – and now Nixon has provided more information on one of those.

The journalist says that a Bahrain-based group are behind one of the bids, and that they are due to meet with the EFL this week after providing Latics administrators with the proof of funds required.

Their British representatives have already met with Wigan’s local council according to Nixon, which is seemingly a good sign and if the money has already been shown to the admins, then a deal could be close.

The Verdict

Despite no exclusivity period being granted, this is a positive step for Wigan who are clearly in a desperate situation.

They’ve got by from player sales and more could be on the way, with Kyle Joseph being targeted by Barnsley and Leeds United remain sniffing around another teen sensation in Sean McGurk.

Any takeover will now probably happen after the transfer window closes, which will be a big blow to any chances of squad strengthening to further the club’s chances of survival, but the most important thing right now is for a financially-secure owner or group of people to come into the club, invest and stabilise Wigan before taking them back up the leagues.