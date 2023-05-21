A number of Sheffield United's out-of-contract players have already had their deals automatically extended, according to The Star.

It is understood that these unnamed individuals had clauses inserted in their existing deals which have been triggered due to a predetermined number of appearances made in the 2022/23 campaign.

The Blades are definitely set to wave goodbye to James McAtee, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark at the end of May when their respective loan deals officially expire.

As for the players who are on United's books, decisions have yet to be declared by the club regarding 10 members of their squad.

Which Sheffield United players are set to be out-of-contract this summer?

Oli McBurnie, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jack O'Connell, Wes Foderingham, Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson and Billy Sharp are all set to be out-of-contract in June.

As per Transfermarkt, the Blades possess options in the deals of Norwood, Fleck and Coulibaly.

Meanwhile, a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon suggested that the Blades are expected to take up the option in McBurnie's contract, which will extend his stay for another 12 months.

The deadline to inform players of their futures passed yesterday, and thus the aforementioned members of the club's squad will already know their fate.

United will be preparing for a return to the top-flight this summer after achieving automatic promotion alongside Burnley last month.

With the transfer window set to open soon, the Blades know that they will need to engage in some shrewd recruitment in order to have the best chance of competing at this level.

Who is the most likely to stay, and leave the Blades next month?

When you consider that Norwood, Foderingham and McBurnie all played key roles in the club's promotion, it would not be at all surprising if the Blades retain their services.

Norwood averaged a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.24 in the Championship while Foderingham claimed an impressive total of 18 clean-sheets at this level.

McBurnie meanwhile managed to provide a respectable total of 17 direct goal contributions in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

In terms of departures, United may opt to part ways with O'Connell.

The defender has not featured for the Blades since 2020 due to a long-term issue with his knee.

Despite getting back on the grass earlier this year, the centre-back did not make enough progress in terms of his fitness to play in the closing stages of the season.