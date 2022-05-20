Update emerges regarding the futures of Blackburn Rovers pair as club announces squad update

Blackburn Rovers have revealed that they are still having discussions with Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe over new deals.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Blackburn are trying to convince this pair to extend their stay at Ewood Park.

However, Rovers have acknowledged the fact that the defenders are now free to discuss terms with other sides due to the fact that they are both out of contract this summer.

As per a recent report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Lenihan has emerged as a potential target for Middlesbrough as Chris Wilder looks to bolster his defensive options.

Blackburn will wave goodbye to a host of players next month after announcing their retained list for the 2022/23 campaign.

Bradley Johnson, Jacob Davenport, Harry Chapman, Luke Brennan, Connor McBride, Sam Durrant and Joe Nolan are all set to depart whilst Joe Rothwell has told Rovers that he intends to move on to pastures new.

Rovers have also revealed that Ben Brereton-Diaz, Dan Butterworth, Tyler Magloire and Jordan Eastham have had their contracts extended until June 2023.

Exercising the option included in Brereton-Diaz’s contract will give Blackburn the opportunity to secure a reasonable fee for him if he does end up attracting interest from elsewhere.

Rovers may not be short of offers for the Chile international due to the fact that he scored 22 goals for the club in the Championship last season.

The Verdict

Blackburn will be hoping to make a breakthrough in their negotiations with Lenihan and Nyambe relatively quickly in order to prevent the possibility of this duo sealing moves to other sides.

Lenihan produced a host of assured performances in the second-tier during the previous term as he managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 7.10 at this level.

Meanwhile, Nyambe’s experience could prove to be useful for Rovers next season if he agrees to fresh terms as he has featured on 154 occasions in the Championship in his career.

By keeping both players at Ewood Park, there is a chance that Blackburn could push on at this level if they recruit a sufficient replacement for Tony Mowbray.