Update emerges regarding the future of Bolton Wanderers man as EFL club’s stance is clarified

Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon is not believed to be on Barrow’s radar, according to The Bolton News.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon yesterday suggested that the keeper could rejoin Barrow if the Trotters seal a loan deal for James Trafford.

However, although Bolton are interested in a move for Trafford, Dixon will not be making the switch to Cumbria this summer.

Bolton signed Trafford on a temporary basis from Manchester City earlier this year in order to provide some competition for Dixon.

The 19-year-old went on to become the club’s first-choice keeper during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign as he made 22 league appearances.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Trafford, Dixon has only featured on two occasions at senior level for the Trotters since the turn of the year.

The keeper will be determined to prove his worth to Bolton manager Ian Evatt when the club reports back for pre-season training.

Wanderers will be hoping to nail their transfer recruitment this summer as they aim to move forward as a club in League One.

A strong end to the previous term resulted in Bolton securing a ninth-place finish in the third-tier standings.

The Verdict

With a move to Barrow not on the cards for Dixon, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the keeper.

If Bolton complete a move for Trafford, Dixon’s game-time in League One will be limited as he became a back-up option earlier this year following the arrival of the England Under-21 international.

As a result of a lack of first-team opportunities, the 28-year-old may be keen to secure a move to a team in a lower division who will be willing to play him week-in, week-out in the upcoming campaign.

Dixon will need to step up his performance levels regardless of what happens with the Trotters’ pursuit of Trafford as he only managed to claim an underwhelming total of four clean-sheets in the third-tier last season.