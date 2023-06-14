Shrewsbury Town defender Matthew Pennington looks set to leave the club this summer, according to the Shropshire Star.

Pennington was offered a new deal by the Shrews last month.

However, instead of extending his stay at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, the defender will now become a free-agent when his current contract expires at the end of June.

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Pennington has been linked with a move to a number of clubs.

What has previously been said about Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle and Reading interest in Pennington?

A report from The Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop earlier this month suggested that Plymouth Argyle and Reading were both considering making a move for Pennington.

Portsmouth meanwhile were also touted as a potential suitor for the defender, and were believed to be the favourites to sign him.

These three clubs could potentially face competition in this particular pursuit from Birmingham City.

According to Birmingham Live, the Blues are believed to be monitoring Pennington's situation at Shrewsbury.

How did Matthew Pennington fare in League One last season for Shrewsbury?

Pennington was selected to feature by former Shrews boss Steve Cotterill on 37 occasions in League One last season.

The defender managed to record 1.1 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game at this level, and registered an average Sofascore match rating of 6.72.

Pennington also scored four goals for Shrewsbury and provided three assists for his team-mates in the third tier.

Despite securing a respectable 12th place finish in League One, Shrewsbury decided to part ways with Cotterill at the start of June.

The Shrews have yet to draft in Cotterill's successor.

This is unquestionably a significant blow for Shrewsbury as they would have been hoping to retain Pennington's services for at least another year.

The club will not receive a transfer fee for the defender due to his contract status, and thus they may find it difficult to source an adequate replacement in the coming months.

As for the club's chasing Pennington, such as Birmingham and Plymouth, it would not be at all surprising if they step up their respective pursuits by submitting a contract offer for the defender.

In order to win the race for the 28-year-old's signature, a potential suitor will need to table a lucrative deal while also offering assurances regarding game time for the upcoming campaign.