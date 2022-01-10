Update emerges regarding Swansea City’s pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Swansea City are unlikely to secure a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ryan Giles this month, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

It is understood that the Jacks will not be able to complete a switch due to the midfielder’s recent affiliation with Cardiff City.

Giles made 21 appearances for Swansea’s arch-rivals before being recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

Linked with a potential move to the Jacks at the weekend, the midfielder could now be in line to make a return to the Cardiff City Stadium as Wolves are believed to be open to the possibility of sending him back to the Bluebirds.

Queens Park Rangers and Hull City were also recently touted with a swoop for Giles who managed to demonstrate some real signs of promise during the first-half of the 2021/22 campaign at this level.

Used predominantly on the left-hand side of the pitch by Cardiff, Giles provided an impressive total of nine assists in the second-tier.

Currently 17th in the Championship standings, Swansea will be looking to bolster their squad in the coming weeks in order to push on in this division.

However, Jacks boss Russell Martin may now need to switch his attention to other signings due to this particular update regarding Giles’ future.

The Verdict

When you consider that Giles managed to illustrate that he is capable of competing at this level by recording a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.76 for Cardiff, Swansea would have been hoping to secure his services in the coming weeks.

However, due to the nature of this latest update, the Jacks are now likely to miss out on signing Giles.

Swansea could potentially overcome this disappointment by securing the services of a classy operator who is capable of providing an abundance of creativity in the Championship.

The arrival of a new attacking midfielder may have a positive impact on the likes of Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson who have both produced some memorable moments in-front of goal for the club this season.