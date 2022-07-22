Update emerges regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Birmingham City man

Sheffield Wednesday have now entered talks with Birmingham City over a move for forward Keyendrah Simmonds, according to Yorkshire Live journalist Dom Howson.

In a Q&A, Howson has suggested that the Owls have been keeping tabs on Simmonds for a long period of time and are now looking to reach a breakthrough in their pursuit.

It is understood that the forward would initially link up with the Owls’ Under-21 side if he makes the switch from St Andrew’s.

A report from The Sheffield Star earlier this month initially revealed Wednesday’s interest in Simmonds who is also believed to be a target for Oxford United, Milton Keynes Dons and Barnsley.

Signed by Birmingham last year, Simmonds made his debut for the club on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

Whereas the forward would have been hoping to feature regularly at senior level in the previous campaign, he only went on to make one appearance for the Blues.

In the eight Premier League 2 Division 2 games that he participated in for Birmingham’s Under-23’s last season, Simmonds managed to score three goals whilst he also chipped in with one assist.

Wednesday may have to pay a transfer fee for Simmonds due to the fact that his contract at St Andrew’s is not set to expire until the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see whether the Owls are able to reach an agreement with Birmingham regarding a deal for Simmonds.

If the 21-year-old is not in John Eustace’s long-term plans, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Blues head coach decides to sanction a departure for him in the coming weeks.

When you consider that Wednesday are currently able to turn to the likes of Michael Smith and Lee Gregory for inspiration, Simmonds may have to wait for a chance to impress at senior level for the League One outfit.

Smith managed to find the back of the net on 18 occasions in the third-tier for Rotherham United whilst Gregory was involved in 22 goals at this level.