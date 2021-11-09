Update emerges regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 29-year-old free agent

Sheffield Wednesday are still believed to be looking into the possibility of signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer, according to The Sheffield Star.

The winger was handed a trial at Hillsborough last week and has been training with the club’s first-team as he looks to earn a contract with the Owls.

Mendez-Laing became a free-agent earlier this year after being released by Middlesbrough following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign.

Signed by Boro on a short-term deal in February, the 29-year-old would have been hoping to make a positive impact for the club in the Championship.

However, Mendez-Laing only managed to score one goal for Middlesbrough despite featuring on nine occasions in the second-tier.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore recently confirmed that Mendez-Laing had been invited to train with the club.

Ahead of the Owls’ EFL Trophy clash with Harrogate Town this evening, an update has now emerged regarding the winger’s situation.

As per a report from The Sheffield Star, Wednesday are still taking a look at Mendez-Laing as they weigh up whether to offer him a deal.

It is understood that the winger has been doing some work on his fitness in recent days as he aims to impress Moore.

The Verdict

When you consider that Wednesday are currently able to call upon the services of Marvin Johnson, Sylla Sow and Olamide Shodipo, it could be argued that they may not necessarily need to strengthen their wide options.

However, if Mendez-Laing is able to showcase his talent to Moore, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is offered a contract as there is a chance that he could potentially set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays.

During his most recent spell in League One, the winger provided 20 direct goal contributions in 39 appearances for Rochdale in the 2016/17 season.

By replicating these performances in a Wednesday shirt, Mendez-Laing may be able to help the club become legitimate contenders for automatic promotion in the coming months.