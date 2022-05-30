Update emerges regarding Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of 18-year-old midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday have cooled their interest in midfielder Jack MacIver, according to a report from The Star.

McIver spent some time with the Owls’ Under-23 team earlier this year and featured in a one-off match at Fleetwood Town.

It is understood that Wednesday were considering the possibility of signing the 18-year-old as they aim to alter the shape of their youth side.

However, a move is now extremely unlikely as McIver is set to undergo a trial for an unnamed Championship side.

The attacking midfielder will leave Scottish side Aberdeen tomorrow after the club opted against offering him fresh terms earlier this month.

Whereas MacIver failed to make an appearance for The Dons at senior level, he did line up on three occasions last season for their reserves in the Challenge Cup.

Loaned out to Huntly FC in February, the attacking midfielder played 18 games for the club in the Highland League.

MacIver helped the Black and Golds secure a 10th place finish in the standings by providing six direct goal contributions at this level.

Wednesday will be aiming to push forward as a club in the 2022/23 campaign after suffering defeat at the hands of Sunderland in the play-offs earlier this month.

The Verdict

Having seemingly opted to alter their stance on MacIver, it will be interesting to see whether the Owls opt to bolster their youth set-up by switching their attention to other targets in the coming months.

Wednesday will unquestionably need to bolster their squad at senior level if they are to emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish next season.

One of the areas that the Owls may have to focus on strengthening is central-defence as Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley are both set to leave the club when their current contracts expire.

Meanwhile, Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey will all return to their parent clubs tomorrow when their loan deals reach a crescendo.