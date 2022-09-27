Update emerges regarding Sheffield United trio ahead of club’s clash with Birmingham

Sheffield United trio Jayden Bogle, Billy Sharp and Adam Davies have all stepped up their road to full fitness by being included in the club’s Under-21 side to face Hull City.

Bogle has not featured for the Blades since suffering a serious knee injury earlier this year.

The defender missed the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign after undergoing surgery on this aforementioned issue.

Sharp meanwhile recently made his return to action during the latter stages of the club’s clash with Preston North End.

The forward missed six league games as a result of an issue with his ankle.

As for Davies, the goalkeeper is currently recovering from a knee injury that he sustained in pre-season.

The Blades’ senior side will be looking to back up their recent triumph over Preston by securing a positive result in their showdown with Birmingham City this weekend.

Whereas United will enter this clash as favourites due to the fact that they are top of the Championship standings, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents at Bramall Lane.

Birmingham have managed to pick up seven points from their last three league fixtures and recently secured an impressive victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Ahead of this fixture, Sheffield United’s official Development Twitter account has revealed that Sharp, Bogle and Davies have all featured in this afternoon’s meeting with Hull.

Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle and Adam Davies all start as the trio step up their recoveries. 💪 Frankie Maguire also starts after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off. 🤩#SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qv23ci4z3g — Sheffield United Development (@sufcdevelopment) September 27, 2022

The Verdict

This is a positive update as all three of these players could go on to play an important role for the Blades in their push for promotion over the course of the coming months.

If Wes Foderingham picks up an injury or a suspension, Davies will be drafted in as a replacement for the 31-year-old.

Bogle meanwhile will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at this level as he has made 98 appearances in the second-tier during his career.

As for Sharp, he could provide some additional firepower for the Blades if he maintains his fitness as he scored 14 goals in this division during the previous campaign.

