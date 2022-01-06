Update emerges regarding Ryan Broom’s situation at Plymouth Argyle

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has revealed that the club are likely to recall Ryan Broom from his loan spell at Plymouth Argyle in order to sell him later this month.

After spending the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Burton Albion, Broom joined the Pilgrims on a temporary basis in the summer transfer window.

Since making this particular switch, the midfielder has emerged as an influential player for Plymouth as he has helped his side produce a host of impressive performances in the third-tier.

As well as scoring three goals at this level, Broom has also managed to chip in with five assists for his team-mates in the 24 league games that he has played this season.

Utilised as a substitute against his former side Cheltenham Town last month, it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old will be available for selection for Argyle’s FA Cup clash with Birmingham City.

Making reference to Broom, Fry has admitted that five clubs are currently expressing interest in securing a permanent deal for the midfielder.

However, despite the fact that Plymouth are keen to extend Broom’s stay, Fry has confirmed that the League One outfit haven’t submitted a bid for Broom yet.

Speaking to Posh’s media team (as cited by the Peterborough Telegraph), Fry said: “There are four-or-five clubs chasing Ryan.

“And we have a clause in his loan deal which enables us to recall him to sell him which is what will likely happen.

“A Scottish Premier League club want him.

“I’ve spoken to Ryan about that and he’s definitely interested.

“Plymouth want him, but they haven’t made a bid as yet.”

The Verdict

Given that Peterborough are willing to call time on Broom’s spell at Plymouth, the League One side may have to splash the cash in order to retain the midfielder’s services.

With a host of clubs seemingly interested in sealing a deal, the Pilgrims will need to act quickly to avoid the possibility of missing out on Broom.

Although Plymouth did manage to bolster their options in midfield by swooping for Alfie Lewis yesterday, losing Broom at this stage of the season could have a negative impact on their fortunes in the third-tier.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79 at this level, the former Bristol Rovers man clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete in this division and thus he could prove to be a valuable asset for Plymouth if they are able to strike a permanent agreement with Peterborough.